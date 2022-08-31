Battle of the Bags: FOX 17 and Eastbrook Homes helping Kids Food Basket reach its goal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is proud to partner with Eastbrook Homes and local school districts to help Kids Food Basket reach its goal of collecting 200,000 decorated brown bags during the month of September.

In the “Battle of the Bags” school districts and communities have agreed to a friendly competition to see who can decorate the most bags as they go head-to-head on the football field each week.

FOX 17 will feature those matchups during their Blitz shows for four weeks, starting Thursday, Sept. 1 as Mona Shores heads to Rockford. Week two’s match-up is Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Friday, Sept. 9. Hudsonville takes on Caledonia at home on Friday, Sept. 16 and the last “Battle of the Bags” happens Friday, Sept. 23 when Sparta travels to Belding. At the end of the month, the school district that decorates the most bags will be crowned the winner.

Kids Food Basket serves more than 9,500 students in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties every day, on the mission that healthy food is a right, not a privilege.

President and founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney says, “Every decorated bag is a touch of love! When speaking with teachers at our KFB partner schools, they consistently share that the first thing students do when they get their Sack Supper is look to see whether or not the bag is decorated. It’s that special touch of love that demonstrates how we show up for one another. The ripples of joy generated by decorated bags is the kind of radical love that the world needs a bit more of right now. “

FOX 17 will have bags to decorate at each of the “Battle of the Bags” games and select Eastbrook Homes models will also have bag decorating supplies. Learn more at eastbrookhomes.com .

Kids Food Basket is hosting a Brown Bag Decorating Day Pop Up Event on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at their Kent County location from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To RSVP or learn more, head to kidsfoodbasket.org/events/brown-bag-decorating-day .

