Bark in the Dark 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join us at Riverside Park on October 7, 2023, for an unforgettable night filled with live music, beer tents, food trucks, and activities. Bark in the Dark is not just an event – it's an experience that will leave you and your furry pals tail-wagging with delight! Bark in the Dark runs from 4-8 p.m.

🐕 Bring your furry friends along – Bark in the Dark is a dog-friendly affair.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors and (for the over 21 crowd) a beverage ticket for the beer tent! Tickets are required for everyone attending the event.

All proceeds from this event benefit animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan as a 100% donor-funded 501(c)3 nonprofit that promotes the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection.

For more information, please visit https://www.hswestmi.org/bark.html.

Thank you for supporting the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan!