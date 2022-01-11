Watch
2022 marks Grand Rapids Ballet's 50th anniversary

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Ballet
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet is celebrating its semicentennial this year!

Michigan’s sole professional ballet company says they have been entertaining others and lifting spirits with dance for 50 years.

“As we celebrate 50 years at Grand Rapids Ballet, we are humbled by the years of collaboration, support, and impact the West Michigan community has had on dance and the arts,” says Executive Director Glenn Del Vecchio. “We are a shining example of what can be accomplished when the community comes together!”

GRB tells us celebrations begin with a performance of “Cinderella” on Feb. 25–27 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Click here for more information, including a full timeline of the ballet company’s history.

