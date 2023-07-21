West Nile Virus detected in Kalamazoo County mosquito pools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County had its first positive detection of West Nile Virus so far this year.

While it's the first in the county, it's the second positive detection so far this year in the state of Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department says West Nile Virus was found in a mosquito pool— which is a group of female mosquitoes of the same species— in the Kleinstuck Nature Preserve.

Infected mosquitoes can spread the virus by biting humans. Most people don't show symptoms of the virus, but those who do, tend to experience effects similar to a mild flu.

With time, though, the virus can lead to severe neurological complications, and even death in rare cases.

"Our environmental health team is setting up a series of traps that will trick female mosquitoes, those are the only ones that bite humans and animals, into being trapped and then being tested for these mosquito-borne diseases," Christina Anthony, with the Kalamazoo Health Department, explained. "West Nile Virus, in particular, according to the CDC, is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States."

Officials say there are ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes carrying West Nile, including using bug spray with DEET or other EPA registered products. You should also wear loose clothing, stay inside when mosquitoes are most active and ensure doors and windows have screens installed. Most importantly, dump out standing water, which is where mosquitoes love to breed.

Felipe Dana/AP FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Officials from the Environmental Health Division will continue to monitor for mosquito-borne illnesses through September.

Last year, 77 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus in Michigan.