Winter Weather Advisory This Evening and Overnight

Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo Counties
FOX 17
Posted at 7:54 AM, Dec 07, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for counties north and west of Grand Rapids beginning this evening at 7 P.M. and continuing until noon on Wednesday. Specifically, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo Counties. We expect snow to develop this evening in these areas and continue overnight. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be snow covered and slippery in these areas with accumulations on the order of 2" to 4" possible. Elsewhere we expect just mainly cloudy skies.

Below is our in-house forecast model (GRAF) that seems to have a really good handle on this snowfall. These are snow totals for this event through noon on Wednesday.

The image below is valid for midnight Wednesday. You can see that areas from Grand Rapids to the north and west will likely see impacts from accumulating snow.

Make sure to get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Gradually warming temperatures are expected this week.

