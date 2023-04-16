Winter returns for the start of the work week

WEST MICHIGAN — The weather pattern abruptly changes as we head into the work week. Temperatures dip into the 30s for highs, and we'll even see some snow.

Snow showers will begin early Monday morning, lasting through the morning commute. It could make that commute slick, so keep that in mind.

FOX 17 WXMI Model Track Monday Morning 5 AM

We'll continue to see snow push through the morning.

WXMI FOX 17 Monday Morning Model Outlook

Snow begins to taper Monday evening, but lake effect snow bands may set up overnight into Tuesday. When it comes to accumulation, we aren't expecting to see much stick. The ground has had plenty of time to warm up over the last few days. We could see accumulation on cooler surfaces and grass, but the roads should just be wet.

Another positive is that many of our rivers have receded, so all of this excess water will have a place to drain.