Winter returns for the start of the work week

Temperatures will dip into the 30s for highs on Monday
WXMI FOX 17
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 06:10:08-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The weather pattern abruptly changes as we head into the work week. Temperatures dip into the 30s for highs, and we'll even see some snow.

Snow showers will begin early Monday morning, lasting through the morning commute. It could make that commute slick, so keep that in mind.

We'll continue to see snow push through the morning.

Snow begins to taper Monday evening, but lake effect snow bands may set up overnight into Tuesday. When it comes to accumulation, we aren't expecting to see much stick. The ground has had plenty of time to warm up over the last few days. We could see accumulation on cooler surfaces and grass, but the roads should just be wet.

Another positive is that many of our rivers have receded, so all of this excess water will have a place to drain.

