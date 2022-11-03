Wind and rain arrive Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN - While we expect mild temperatures right through the weekend, the weather itself will not be uneventful. A developing and strengthening low pressure system will press into the region and deliver cloudy skies, a few showers, and very windy conditions. Some gusts at the lakeshore could be as high as 55 to 60 mph.

As the low tracks into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, it will strengthen and wind will start ramping up Friday night into Saturday morning. By 6 A.M. Saturday, we expect sustained winds on the order of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. See our forecast model image below. The larger, whiter numbers are sustained winds, while the "G" number represents the gust. The arrow is the direction from which the wind is coming. We may see the National Weather Service issue a WIND ADVISORY.

FOX 17

The next image below is valid for noon on Saturday. Notice the colors are ramping up and the wind is getting stronger.

FOX 17

We think the strongest winds will occur late morning and through the afternoon hours. Gusts at the lakeshore and out over Lake Michigan may reach 55 to 60 mph, despite the fact our model is under-doing it just a bit. That's typical with a wind forecast from direct model output. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Saturday.

FOX 17

As we said, rain will arrive with this system as well, but it likely won't be that heavy. Model output below is showing only about .25 to .35 of an inch in most spots.

FOX 17

Take a look at the arrival and track of this system Saturday morning at 6 A.M. below. We call these types of winds synoptic, or large scale associated with low pressure, versus severe thunderstorm wind gusts (which we are not expecting).

FOX 17

Along with clouds, wind, and rain, temperatures should still make the middle 60s. We expect this system to blast through the state pretty quickly, with winds diminishing, skies clearing, and only slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday. In fact, temperatures will remain above 60 through at least the middle part of next week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the lower 50s.

Don't forget to set the clocks back one hour Saturday night. We return to Eastern Standard Time! Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.