Widespread rain, strong wind gusts, and warmer temperatures this weekend in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team has been monitoring a potential weekend system for the past several days. Models are lining up and are in agreement that widespread rain showers, strong wind gusts, and warmer temperatures are in store for this upcoming Saturday night into Sunday.

A warm front will initially push into West Michigan on Saturday, bringing warm air and strong winds. A few brief showers are possible early Saturday with the initial warm front, but the majority of widespread rain showers is expected late Saturday night as the cold front nears.

Temperatures soar to the upper 50s on Saturday, with some locations in southwest Michigan reaching the lower 60s. Temperatures are expected to stay warm overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, before gradually falling Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Below is a picture of the upper air temperatures, representing the ridge pattern that will bring in plenty of warmth for the weekend!

Winds pick up Saturday, with strong winds from the south / southwest. As the cold front approaches late Saturday evening, the chance for widespread rain increases!

The latest European Model shows the majority of rainfall between 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday. Rain showers come to a close early, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for the second half of your Sunday.

Colder air filters in on back end of this system, with temperatures falling to 28 degrees by Sunday night into Monday morning. Cooler air hangs around for the beginning of your work week.

The latest European Model predicts less than half an inch of rainfall across West Michigan by Sunday evening. As the system gets closer, we'll have a better idea of exactly how much rainfall is expected, along with the track of the system. In combination with the rainfall, warmer temperatures with this system will cause any current snow accumulation to melt. Flooding could be a minor concern this weekend!

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates on this incoming system! There's another chance for a wintry mix on Monday.