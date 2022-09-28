West Michigan's first widespread Frost Advisory of the season

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued the first widespread Frost Advisory of the season in West Michigan tonight, lasting through 9 a.m. Thursday. Many locations across West Michigan will have temperatures falling into the middle 30s to lower 40s tonight.

Some towns in Northern Michigan could have temperatures dive into upper 20s overnight, which has placed the region under a Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Thursday. The coolest temperatures in the Lower Peninsula tonight are likely in the higher elevations, especially near Gaylord.

These temperatures near freezing could cause harm to plants and other sensitive vegetation if left uncovered. For the plants you'd like to keep safe, cover them up tonight!