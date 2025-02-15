Weekend snow showers and Arctic air arrive Monday

WEST MICHIGAN - More snow showers are likely this weekend as another low pressure system tracks into Ohio. Moderate to heavy snow will occur behind this system, but most of it looks to occur east of our area toward Lansing, Jackson, Detroit, and Saginaw Bay. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for West Michigan through 7 P.M. Sunday to account for more snow. See image below.

FOX 17

We expect about 2" to 5" of total snow for our area through Sunday evening, with the highest totals occurring east of U.S. 131. See snow totals map below.

FOX 17

Take a look at our forecast model below showing different time frames as the storm system moves into Ohio.

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17

Our Winter Weather Impacts graphic below shows MODERATE impacts over the east side of the state...especially around Saginaw Bay. It shifted to the east side of the state over the past day since the track of the low in Ohio changed a bit, placing the best chance of moderate to heavy snow outside of our area and over eastern Michigan.

FOX 17

You'll notice that winds will ramp up on Sunday. We expect sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 from the northwest. See image below...valid for Sunday afternoon.

FOX 17

More snow showers are possible Sunday night into next week as another batch of Arctic air arrives. We expect high temperatures most of the week only in the teens with morning lows in the single digits to around zero.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.