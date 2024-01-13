Winter storm moves out as Arctic air ignites lake effect snow

GRAND RAPIDS — WEST MICHIGAN - Winter weather carries on through the weekend and into next week. Now as the synoptic winter storm moves out West Michigan will be set up with lake effect and lake enhanced snow plus bitter cold arctic air and gusty winds. Additional snowfall, gusty winds and dangerous feel-like temperatures are all expected with this set up. Below is a timeline of how and what will unfold in the coming days.

fox 17

WIND CHILL ADVISORY posted for portions of West Michigan from 12 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. in St. Joseph and Branch counties. The NWS will likely expand this advisory further north into our viewing area as we get closer to Sunday.

fox 17

How long will the snow last?

Once the synoptic snow pushes out by this afternoon and evening the colder air will continue to work in leading to a lake effect / lake enhanced set up overnight and into tomorrow. Lake effect snow will also carry over into the beginning of next week. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

fox 17

As we work to the backside of this system overnight and tomorrow, Arctic air will settle in. This will fire up persistent lake effect snow bands through the rest of the weekend with gusty winds and reduced visibility at times. We can expect additional snowfall ... likely several more inches, primarily along and west of U.S. 131. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 a.m Sunday.

fox 17

Winds and arctic air will keep us set up for lake effect / lake enhanced snow heading into the beginning of next week as well. We will continue to accumulate more additional snow mainly along and west of US-131. Below is a look at future track valid at 6 a.m Monday.

fox 17

How much snow will fall?

The snow continues to fall in chunks giving crews time to catch up and try to keep up with the road ways. When we compare the EURO and GRAF models for snowfall through Sunday at 6 p.m. we expect to see an additional 2 - 9 inches of snowfall with the focus around I-96 and southeast towards thee lake shore.

fox 17

fox 17

The continued blast of arctic air into next week will keep the lake effect snow machine going, which will result in additional accumulation. The heaviest snow on will be along and west of U.S. 131. Below is a look at the EURO model from now through 6 p.m. next Wednesday. These totals can and likely will change, but this gives you a good idea of the estimated amount of snow that will continue to stack up over the course of the next 5 days. The trend is giving us another additional half a foot to foot of snow over the next 5 days with most of the totals being along and west of US-131 but this snow will still push far enough inland to impact most of West Michigan.

fox 17

What will the temperatures feel like?

Temperatures with this Arctic air will drop into the teens for daytime highs and at times feeling well below zero.

fox 17

When we factor in the gusty winds temperatures will feel well below zero on Sunday especially for those around the I-94 areas as others will be protected by Lake Michigan and not dip back temperatures below zero as much. Below is a look at future feel like temperatures valid at 6 a.m and 6 p.m. Sunday.

fox 17

fox 17

How strong will the wind be?

Plan on strong, gusty winds to continue as we may see more power outages with the widespread heavy snow weighing down trees and power lines. Winds with this arctic air will be out of thee west northwest with gusts upwards of 35 to 45 mph. Images below valid for 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The larger, whiter numbers are sustained winds, the "G" number represents the gust, and the arrow shows the direction the wind is coming from.

fox 17

fox 17

Stay tuned for updates with the FOX 17 Weather Team! Several aspects of this set up could change, so you'll want to check back in. You can download the FOX 17 News app for your latest forecast video.