Will we cool down this fall? The answer... yes. By next week!

WEST MICHIGAN — 'Tis the season. We've been extra spoiled over the last few weeks with much above average temperatures. That could come to an end toward the middle of this month when temperatures are expected to dip into the 'likely below average' category.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates temperatures between November 13 to November 19 will be below average. We tend to reach high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the third week of November.

Not only is West Michigan included in the below average category, so almost more than half the country! For at least the Western U.P., this is a pretty good indicator of high temperatures that fall below freezing.

Remember to fill the air in your tires ahead of that cooler air!

Precipitation for the 13 through the 19 looks to be below average. We tend to see around 7 inches of snow by the end of November.