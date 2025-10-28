Why a rain jacket might be needed to Trick-or-Treat

WEST MICHIGAN — While it's not snow on Halloween like 2023, this year's Trick-or-Treat forecast is spooky in it's own right.

The last week of October has started sunny & seasonable, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. But what is won't always be.

OUTLOOK

Thursday, a cut-off low develops south and east, riding along West Virginia and Pennsylvania into Canada for the weekend.

Being west of this system is not good news. Expect a cooler air mass with a breezy north wind & lake effect rain.

Here's a look at future track for Friday afternoon and evening.

THE FINAL VERDICT

While it won't rain everywhere Friday evening, keep an eye on radar. Expect any rain to be cool, too, being in the 40s with a northwest wind.

Have a plan with a rain jacket and umbrella so the kid's don't get wet & cold trying to collect all the candy!

