Holland families trick or treat despite spooky snow

HOLLAND, Mich. — Monday’s record breaking snow forced some communities in West Michigan to postpone their Halloween celebrations but others embraced trick or treating in it.

“We honestly wanted to have our kids have a good time whether the weather was good or bad,” said Johnny Kith, a father of two boys who lives in Holland.

Kith and his family attended a trunk or treat hosted by City2Shore, a local real estate agency.

Kids dressed up as video game characters, princesses, animals, and more. Winter jackets and gloves accessorized their costumes.

In addition to free candy, the Holland Department of Public Safety offered CPR lessons.

Kith says the event made the cold weather worth it for his sons.

“We were definitely debating on staying home and just buying the kids candy, but the snow was going to stop after 5 so we were like let’s just go,” said Kith. “It’s a good hour or two of chills, but like I said, the candy, it’s what kept these kids going.”