What is fog and how does it form?

WEST MICHIGAN — The the three mornings many West Michigan communities have woken up to patchy fog. This fog has reduced visibility to under a mile.

The fog we've been experiencing over the last few days has been a culprit of little to no wind, moisture in the air and temperatures!

According to the National Weather Service, "fog forms at night under clear skies with calm winds when heat absorbed by the earth’s surface during the day is radiated into space. As the earth’s surface continues to cool, provided a deep enough layer of moist air is present near the ground, the humidity will reach 100% and fog will form."

Radiation fog varies in depth from 3 feet to about 1,000 feet. It usually remains stationary, which is why it thrives in a little to no wind environment. This fog can reduce visitility to near zero, making driving conditions hazardous.

There are a few ways to stay safe when driving in fog. Turn on your low-beam headlights and slow down. Also remember to use your wipers and defroster, this should help keep your windshield free from moisture.