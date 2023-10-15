Watch Now
West Michigan picks up an inch of rainfall from this weekend's showers

Posted at 6:37 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 06:37:44-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Steady rain showers moved through West Michigan from Friday until Saturday. As these showers wrapped up, accumulation totals began rolling in. Most rain accumulations have fallen between 1 inch to up to almost 2 inches in some of our central and southern counties.

The highest accumulation reported clocks in at 1.98" in Montague. In Hudsonville, 1.74". In Grand Rapids, rainfall stacked up to 1.32" at the airport.

Other accumulations in Kalamazoo rose to 1.31" of rain.

While a few more rain showers are possible for some of our lakeshore communities, we're expecting dry skies through Wednesday.

By the end of the week, showers could move in bringing additional rainfall.

