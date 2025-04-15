West Michigan included in risk area for severe storms Friday

We are heading deeper into the Spring season and with the increasingly warmer air, the potential of severe storms increases as well!

The next strong cold front moving from the Plains through the Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday brings the chance for severe storms in Michigan, especially I-96 and south (ABOVE).

The larger area of severe weather risk right along the front stretches all the way from Michigan to Texas.

When a risk area is issued so far in advance, it indicates confidence in the presence of atmospheric ingredients needed for severe storms: wind turning with height, lift (the cold front), energy (warm temperatures), and moisture.

This is still several days out, so make sure you check the forecast at least once a day to get the most recent fine-tuned forecast! The exact area will likely be adjusted as we get closer to Friday and details become clearer. At this time, all severe weather hazards are on the table: damaging gusts, brief spin-up tornadoes, and hail.

TIMING:

Scattered showers and rumbling thunderstorms will be ongoing late Thursday night and early Friday morning ahead of this system. These could use up the energy in the atmosphere and make it harder for stronger storms to form later in the day Friday.

Additional showers in the late morning and early afternoon are possible as well. Some of these could be strong, but the severe threat seems to be trending later, after sunset.

The cold front will generate strong storms as it moves through. With the expected timing after sunset and not during peak daylight when the sun is out, the more limited energy might also mean weaker storms overall.

Once the front slides through overnight, scattered showers on the back side of the front will slowly taper down Saturday morning.

