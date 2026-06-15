WEATHER READY ALERT: Wednesday, June 17

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday, June 17 due to the threat of scattered severe storms and heavy downpours that could cause flooding.

A cold front moving through West Michigan will help spark scattered strong to severe storms at times during the afternoon, along with very heavy downpours.

Most of West Michigan from I-96 north is in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms. I-94 to the Indiana state line is in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5). Damaging winds are the primary threat across the board, with small hail also possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero, especially during the late evening and early overnight as the low swings through.

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The flooding risk is also highest from I-94 south, where torrential downpours could result in 1-2" of rain in a short period of time. Further north toward I-96, rain totals will be less than 1" for most. Occasional ponding on the roads is possible in spots that tend to flood easily but widespread flooding is not expected.

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Most of the early part of the day will be dry, but by the mid-afternoon showers will be moving in from the west. These will be non-severe.

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The storm threat ramps up in the mid to late evening. Damaging winds are the primary severe threat.

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This round of storms will be moving east through the late evening, with the damaging wind threat continuing.

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By midnight as the low pressure system center swings through, the last round of storms will move through West Michigan.

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These storms could contain gusty winds, or a brief spin-up tornado as there will be more natural rotation around the center of the low.

By Thursday morning we will be drying out behind the cold front, as temperatures continue to stay in the low 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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