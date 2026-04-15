Weather Ready Alert: More strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday, due to the risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

This comes after a very active weather day/night on Tuesday, when we had several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Watches, and Tornado Warnings posted across West Michigan. All of West Michigan was under an Enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather, with strong storm activity popping up between 9PM and 1AM. We also picked up around 1-3" of rain across the area.

We will be able to get a better look at the damage these storms did as the sun comes up today.

Rain is still ongoing this morning, however the severe threat has gone down. We should see a break from precipitation heading into this afternoon and could also see some sunshine. This would not be a good thing, as any clearing would provide fuel for storms to fire later on.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are likely later today, with severe storms possible. West Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) south of Grand Rapids, and Grand Rapids northward remains in a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5).

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The main threats with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, with secondary threats of hail and tornadoes. More flooding rains are possible and river levels will continue to rise.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire state of Michigan until late Thursday night. Mecosta and Montcalm counties are under Flood Warnings until 11AM Wednesday.

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More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Right now, southeast Michigan is under a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

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Then more rain and storms are in the forecast on Saturday. Between now and then, another 1" to 3" of rain is likely, so flooding will remain a concern through the rest of this week.

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Make sure you have ways to receive alerts and warnings. This is especially important during nighttime weather events, so you're able to be woken up if you're asleep. Stick with the FOX 17 Weather Team for more updates.

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