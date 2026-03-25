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Weather Ready Alert Day issued for Thursday, severe storms possible

Large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
SPC Day 2 Severe Outlook
Fox 17
SPC Day 2 Severe Outlook
A.M. WebCast March 25, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team has issued a Weather Ready Alert Day for Thursday, March 26, due to the increasing threat of strong storms in portions of West Michigan.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front and will move across the area between late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Future Track

Areas from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. However, the highest likelihood of strong to severe storms will be south of the I-94 corridor, where a Slight Risk (level 2/5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

SPC Day 2 Severe Outlook

The main storm threats include large 2" hail, strong wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, and the possibility of one or two isolated tornadoes, particularly along and south of I-94. See the image below for visuals.

Thursday Severe Weather Threats

The time frame when strong storms could develop will be mainly between 3 PM to 9 PM, with the threat decreasing as we head into the overnight hours.

By the time everything wraps up, rainfall totals will likely reach a few tenths of an inch, with higher amounts ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch expected in areas south of Grand Rapids. See the image below for rainfall estimates in your neighborhood.

Thursday Rainfall Estimates

Make sure you have a way to get watches, warnings, and advisories. Download the FOX 17 weather APP, or use a NOAA weather radio.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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