Weather Ready Alert Day issued for Thursday, severe storms possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team has issued a Weather Ready Alert Day for Thursday, March 26, due to the increasing threat of strong storms in portions of West Michigan.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front and will move across the area between late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

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Areas from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. However, the highest likelihood of strong to severe storms will be south of the I-94 corridor, where a Slight Risk (level 2/5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

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The main storm threats include large 2" hail, strong wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, and the possibility of one or two isolated tornadoes, particularly along and south of I-94. See the image below for visuals.

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The time frame when strong storms could develop will be mainly between 3 PM to 9 PM, with the threat decreasing as we head into the overnight hours.

By the time everything wraps up, rainfall totals will likely reach a few tenths of an inch, with higher amounts ranging from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch expected in areas south of Grand Rapids. See the image below for rainfall estimates in your neighborhood.

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Make sure you have a way to get watches, warnings, and advisories. Download the FOX 17 weather APP, or use a NOAA weather radio.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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