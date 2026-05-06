GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 10,000 participants will take part in the Amway River Bank Run this Saturday, May 9, 2026. Celebrating its 49th year, the event has become one of the premier road races in the United States, known for its long-standing tradition and competitive spirit.

WATCH: What's the forecast for this year's River Bank Run?

Weather Forecast for the Amway River Bank Run on Saturday

This year's medals and T-shirts were revealed last week.

Kicking things off a little earlier, the Amway Junior event will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at East Kentwood High School (6230 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, MI 49508). This free event is open to children ages 2–11 and features a non-competitive fun run around the track, with parents welcome to run or walk alongside their child. All participants will receive a t-shirt, participant bib, finisher medal, and post-event refreshments. Attendees can also meet Tortoise and Hare and Maranda, and enjoy a Family Fun Area from 4:30–7:00 p.m. with inflatables, face painting, tattoos, and more.

It’ll be a bit chilly Wednesday afternoon with temperatures falling into the lower 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, so you’ll want to bundle up the kids in long sleeves and jackets for this event.

Click here for more event/registration details.

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On Saturday, there are a few races for runners to choose from depending on skill level:



5K Run: 7:00am

10K Run: 7:30am

5K Walk Start: 7:45am

25K Handcycle: 8:15am

25K Wheelchair: 8:16am

USATP Elite Women Start: 8:19:30am

USATF Elite Men Start: 8:30am

25K Start: 8:30am

myTeam Triumph Start: 8:45am

Whether you're running a shorter or a longer distance, weather conditions can have a significant impact on a runner's race performance.

Ideal running conditions are typically cool, dry, and calm, with temperatures between 40-60°F, low humidity, and light winds. These help your body regulate temperature efficiently and reduce strain. Cloudy or overcast skies can also be beneficial by limiting direct sun exposure.

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On the other hand, hot and humid conditions make it harder for your body to cool itself, increasing the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness. Strong winds, heavy rain, or icy conditions can also make running more difficult and potentially unsafe due to reduced traction and added physical stress.

Luckily, Saturday's weather is looking pretty decent for running.

Around early race start time, temperatures will start in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies with a light southwest wind. By mid-morning, temperatures will rise into the mid-50s, before climbing into the 60s by early afternoon as skies turn partly cloudy and southwest winds increase to around 10–15 mph.

See the graphic below for Saturday's forecast. Since this is still a few days away, these exact numbers may change a bit, but generally, this is what to expect. Continue to check in with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for more updates as we get closer to race day.

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Amway River Bank Run Participants and spectators can find more event information by clicking here. Good luck to all the runners!

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