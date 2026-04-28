Medals and details revealed for the 49th annual Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 49th annual Amway River Bank Run returns to downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 9, bringing an expected 25,000 participants and spectators to West Michigan.

Race organizers and sponsors offered a sneak peek of the event on Tuesday at the Amway World Headquarters auditorium in Ada. They revealed this year's medals and T-shirts and shared additional details about the nation's largest 25K road race.

WXMI/Jim Sutton T-Shirts for the 2026 Amway River Bank Run and 2026 Amway Junior River Bank Run

The event contributes nearly $2 million annually to the local economy.

Race Director Russ Hines spoke about how the event has grown from a simple idea in 1978.

"The real mission behind the race itself, was to drive commerce in downtown Grand Rapids and to see what downtown is today, and with the new Van Andel stadium and everything else that's going on, it's just so cool to see everything that's happening in the community and we're just so lucky to live here," Hines said.

WXMI/Jim Sutton The medal design for the 2026 Amway River Bank Run.

Floodwaters along the Grand River have receded, allowing all courses to remain unchanged.

The event features a 25K, 10K, 5K run, and 5K walk, along with races for wheelchair users, handcyclists, and children.

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