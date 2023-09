WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids tends to hit 74°F highs this time of year. As we ease into the next week, forecast models suggest we'll flirt with the 80s. That puts us above average temperature wise.

WXMI FOX 17

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates the above average temperatures to continue past the next 7 days, almost to the end of the month.

NOAA NWS GRR WXMI

West Michigan has a solid chance to rise and maintain high temperatures above the lower 70s for the rest of the month.