Warmer conditions and above average precipitation

Warmth grows by next weekend
Posted at 6:36 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 06:36:21-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Warmer than average temperatures will return to the forecast toward the end of this work week. While we stay one degree below average through Wednesday, weather models are hinting at a major warm up by Thursday.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates warmer than average temperatures to last through the second week of December as well. The 10th through the 16 is anticipated to have temperatures rise above 40-degrees.

When it comes to precipitation, amounts are expected to be above average.

With higher temperatures and more precipitation, we may be dealing with more rain and snow mixes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
