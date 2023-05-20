Very dry stretch of weather expected over the next 7 days

WEST MICHIGAN — While sunshine and a lack of rain chances create the perfect conditions for outdoor activities, there is something to be said about the cons to our upcoming dry spell.

The next 7 days feature near-average and warmer than average temperatures. Most of the time this time of year, we hit 71° as an average high. We'll see this stat hit as early as Sunday. Upper 70s and lower 80s are expected to follow.

WXMI FOX 17

Sky conditions are showing very minimal cloud cover over this time period too. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday through Friday.

While this looks like it would be the perfect forecast, many farmers and agriculture producers would disagree. This dry weather will force many of them to turn on irrigation systems that can be costly.

If strong winds blow through West Michigan, another danger that will be of note will be Fire Weather. The Red Flag Program is issued in 3 products by the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Event, Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning all indicate the potential for fire danger. With low humidity, warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, vegetation will become brittle and easily flammable.

Keep this in mind as we head into next week. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine, but remember it does come at a cost.