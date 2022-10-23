Unseasonably warm and sunny, a recap of Saturday's weather

WEST MICHIGAN — For many of our communities in West Michigan, Saturday, Oct 22, was the warmest day since Oct 11. Grand Rapids high temperature rose to the high of 75 degrees.

Kalamazoo: 77 degrees

Holland: 77 degrees

Battle Creek: 77 degrees

Muskegon: 79 degrees

NWS National Weather Service Grand Rapids WXMI FOX 17

Record warmest highs for this time of year tend to be in the lower 80s. Although we didn't knock a record, we still recieved much above average temperatures.

Saturday was also the first 100% sunshine in Grand Rapids since Oct 4. One hundred percent sunshine means that the sunshine counter at the National Weather Service counted sunshine the entire day.