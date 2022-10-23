Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Unseasonably warm and sunny, a recap of Saturday's weather

Lots of sunshine Saturday made for a 100% sunny day
Oct 22 Stats
WXMI FOX 17
Oct 22 Stats
Posted at 4:23 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 04:23:24-04

WEST MICHIGAN — For many of our communities in West Michigan, Saturday, Oct 22, was the warmest day since Oct 11. Grand Rapids high temperature rose to the high of 75 degrees.

Kalamazoo: 77 degrees
Holland: 77 degrees
Battle Creek: 77 degrees
Muskegon: 79 degrees

NWS High Temps October 22.jpeg

Record warmest highs for this time of year tend to be in the lower 80s. Although we didn't knock a record, we still recieved much above average temperatures.

Saturday was also the first 100% sunshine in Grand Rapids since Oct 4. One hundred percent sunshine means that the sunshine counter at the National Weather Service counted sunshine the entire day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17