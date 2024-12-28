December weather is topsy-turvy

WEST MICHIGAN — "Average" or "Normal" are words that will definitely NOT describe this month of December.

Through the first 27 days of the month, only two days have recorded high temperatures where they "should be" for the date. Fourteen days have been colder than "average." Eleven days this month have been warmer than "average," including six days with highs well into the forties and three days with highs reaching fifty degrees.

Today will be the warmest day of the month, with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Ironically, the statistic category that does feature "near average" results for the month is snowfall. In "average" December, Grand Rapids picks up twenty-two inches of snow. This year, we have received nearly twenty inches for the month.

Due to the episodes of unseasonably warm weather, however, almost all of that snow has melted away as quickly as it arrived!

For winter weather enthusiasts, there is good news coming for the start of 2025! A huge pattern shift will take place as we welcome in the new year; returning West Michigan to sharply colder temperatures, which will likely lead to several rounds of accumulating lake effect snow!

