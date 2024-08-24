Today's forecast: Heat and humidity build over the weekend

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole:

West Michigan experienced a milder night with temperatures in the 60s, a significant improvement from the 40s and near 50s of the previous nights.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the mid to upper 60s by Sunday night.

Some clouds have moved in, particularly South of I-96, but they are expected to dissipate, leading to mostly clear skies and sustained sunshine from mid-morning to early afternoon.

Isolated showers may occur late at night, and temperatures will reach the 80s by noon.

The region will see its last sunrise before 7 a.m. and last sunset before 8:30 p.m. until April, with a light southwest wind that will become more humid as the weekend progresses, potentially leading to temperatures in the 90s early next week.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer, slightly more humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures could be in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s!

