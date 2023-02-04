Today in Weather History: February 4

WEST MICHIGAN — According to a Grand Rapids historical site, the Grand River has been known as a Friend and a Foe. It was the catalyst for lumber when Grand Rapids got its start, but during flood season, it quickly became hazardous.

On February 4 in 1838, an ice jam on the Grand River caused flooding of much of Grand Rapids during early February. According to the National Weather Service, several people had to be rescued from flooded neighborhoods and at the fur trading post.

Currently, most of our rivers, including the Grand River, look to be in a good spot for any ice melt.

In 1996, one of the coldest arctic outbreaks of the 20th century sent the thermometer down to 17 below zero in Grand Rapids and 19 below in Muskegon, both hold the records for the date.

We've experienced our fair share of cold snaps this week, with low temperatures dipping to single digits. Only our wind chill temperatures dipped below zero.