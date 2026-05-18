Thousands without power after severe storms in West Michigan

A line of thunderstorms moved through West Michigan Monday afternoon and it caused widespread tree and power line damage.

As of just before 5 p.m., there were more than 68,000 Consumers Energy customers without power statewide. A large number of those power outages were in West Michigan.

Most of the power outages were concentrated in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, and Kent counties.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, many restoration times were between 10 p.m. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some outages did not have updated restoration times as of the posting of this article.

Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported with these storms including at Gerald R. Ford International Airport where a gust of 75 mph was reported.

FOX 17 has another Weather Ready Alert for Tuesday as there is another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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