This week will feature at or slightly below normal temps

WEST MICHIGAN - Our forecast this week seems to be trending cooler than average for this time of year. Extensive cloud cover with a chance for showers today and tomorrow will keep most readings in the lower 70s. That's about 10 degrees below normal.

There are also indications in the longer range that the Great Lakes may be on the cool side heading through the middle of the month. Take a look at the temperature outlook below from the Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA CPC Outlook

The next map (below) shows precipitation chances and percentages through the same time from of August 13 - 19. It appears that we may be around/at normal to perhaps slightly above normal precipitation during this time frame.

NOAA CPC Outlook

The good news is the rain we've had the past several weeks has now eliminated a good deal of the drought we were in. See map below.

NOAA Drought Monitor

Our 7-Day forecast for the upcoming week can be found below.

FOX 17

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.