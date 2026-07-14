This heat wave could bring the hottest temperatures since 2017

More heat is on the way this week for West Michigan and some places could see their hottest temperatures since 2017.

This heat wave is coming with some humidity but not as high as the heat wave a few weeks ago. Because of this, temperatures will actually get a little warmer while heat index values will be slightly lower near 100 degrees.

For Grand Rapids, the Weather Ready Team is forecasting a high temperature of 96 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday. If this happens, not only will be the hottest day of 2026, but it will be hottest day since September 2017.

Grand Rapids has not reached 96 degrees or higher since September 23, 2017.

For more information on this heat wave, check out the FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert article here.

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