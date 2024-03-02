This February, and Winter, broke numerous records

WEST MICHIGAN — As we turn the corner to March and Meteorological Spring, we look back at a Winter which produced very mild weather and limited snowfall!

Between December 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024, the official dates of Meteorological Winter, Grand Rapids ended up as the 2nd warmest on record during that stretch. The average daily temperature for Winter was 33.6°, just 0.4° degrees off the record from 1931-1932. Our mild stretch this Winter compares to the Dust Bowl Era!

33.5° is 6.3° above normal! Of all West Michigan Winter Days, 76 of the 91 days recorded an average temperature above normal. The average is the middle of the minimum and maximum temperature each day.

February meanwhile, was even warmer than the Winter season compared to averages, running 0.7° above the average daily temperature. What really stands out is the February average high temperature being 8.9° above normal, with 44.8. Below is a recap of more February weather stats.

Those record numbers are possible when because we experienced the warmest February day in recorded history February 27. All communities except some along the lake shore hit the middle 70s for highs for the first time for February, with record overnight lows as well, near 50 degrees.

West Michigander's expect a heavy dose of snow every year, and the snowfall lasting longer than hoped most Winter and Spring seasons. 2023-2024 has been one of the least snowy on record, but not for fresh snowfall. Instead, for sustained snow pack on the ground. Grand Rapids has seen 40.3" of snow, Muskegon recorded 49.7", while Kalamazoo measured just 25.3" since early October. All cities are 20" to 40" off the average pace for total snowfall in a given Winter!

Cold snaps were more of the anomaly this season, and relatively short lived, as 64 days averaged temperatures at or above 32°. This is most on record, surpassing 59 days recorded in 1931-32.

As for March, we do historically average 7.6" inches of snow, and March 2023 brought over 23" of snow to Grand Rapids! The first week is forecasting nothing but rain or sunshine each day, with afternoon highs anywhere from 10 to 30 degrees above normal! Get ready for another mild month. Here is the Climate Prediction Center March Temperature Outlook.

Grand Rapids starts March with an average high of 38°, while ending with average highs at 51°, paired with sunsets after 8 p.m.! We gain 87 minutes of daylight through the month of March.