This Day in Weather History: January 21

WEST MICHIGAN — On this day in weather history Grand Rapids had much colder day planner than today's, 39 years ago.

According to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids, in 1984, the temperature hit a record low of 15 below zero at Grand Rapids for the second consecutive day. The temperature at Lansing only managed to reach zero degrees during the day.

According to National Weather Service records, just a few weeks prior, Grand Rapids and Lansing were experiencing much above average and record warm temperatures in December.

"December 16, 1984: Mild weather prevails with record highs of 61 degrees at Lansing and Grand Rapids."

Taking a wider look across the state, records were set in Detroit on this day as well.

The National Weather Service of Detroit said, "On January 21, 1984, the overnight temperature dropped to -21 degrees in Detroit! This is the second lowest overnight temperature ever recorded for the city of Detroit."