Thinking it's a warm January? National Weather Service Grand Rapids says you're right

WEST MICHIGAN — With our mild temperatures and lack of snow, you may be thinking that its been a warm January. Turns out, you're right.

According to the National Weather Service, through the first three weeks of January it has been the warmest on record for Muskegon and Kalamazoo. Muskegon has racked up an average temperature of 37.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and Kalamazoo has risen to 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit as an average temp so far this month.

When it comes to Grand Rapids, we've experienced temperatures that averaged to the third warmest, at 34.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

An interesting tidbit from the NWS, is that 1932 was an extremely warm year, which was during the 'dust bowl era.'

Lansing takes the cake for the second warmest so far as well, with an average of 35.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

With just a little under a week and a half left of the month, our latest outlook for temperature is pretty average. We're predicting temperatures mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

An extended outlook to February indicates that the patter may switch. The Climate Prediction Center hints at January 29 through February 4 look to be cooler than average.