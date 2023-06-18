The summer solstice occurs Wednesday, our longest day of the year

WEST MICHIGAN — It is fitting that temperatures top the 90s this week, as we celebrate the summer solstice on Wednesday.

WXMI FOX 17

The summer solstice marks the longest path through the sky the sun travels, leaving earth with the maximum amount of daylight. Here in Grand Rapids, we can expect a little over 15 hours.

In Grand Rapids on Wednesday, the daylight will last 15 hours, 21 minutes and 27 seconds. The sun rises at 6:03 A.M. and sets at 9:25 P.M.

The sun travels its longest path through the sky on the day of the summer solstice, which occurs at 10:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

NWS, NOAA. WXMI FOX 17

It also marks the astronomical start of summer.

Daylight will continue to decrease up until December when the winter solstice occurs, which is the shortest day of the year.