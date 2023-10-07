Temperatures plummet about 30-degrees since last weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures are dropping in West Michigan! Over the last week we've seen an abrupt cooling bringing an almost 30 degree difference between last weekend and this weekend.

On September 29, high temperatures rose to 79°. On October 1, high temperatures broke the 80s.

While the start to the month was abnormally warm, the pendulum swung the other way toward the tail end of the week, leaving us with cooler than average temperatures for this weekend.

FOX 17 Meteorologists anticipate high temperatures for Saturday, October 7 to barely tap into the lower 50s. Sunday's forecast high rises to 52 degrees.

Comparing the two weekends, an almost 30 degree drop is seen! This can be blamed on much cooler upper level air being pushed in from Canada.