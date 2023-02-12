Super Bowl Forecast: West Michigan vs Central Arizona

WEST MICHIGAN — While temperatures have been warmer than average for this time of year, and we've seen plenty of sunshine through the weekend, that's about our only commonality with Phoenix, Arizona today.

Temperatures will be much warmer in Phoenix, where the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. High temps will rise to the lower 70s today with partly cloudy skies. There's a chance for a few stray pop-up showers, but the chance is minimal. Winds will remain light.

ABC15 WXMI FOX 17 KNXV

A little closer to home, we'll be expecting highs 30 degrees cooler. West Michigan can anticipate highs rising to around 44 degrees. Winds will remain light, and skies will be sunny!

FOX 17 WXMI

Kick-off is around 6:30 today, which will be 70 degrees in Arizona. If you're planning a party or a tailgate in West Michigan, you can expect temps to be around 40 degrees. Sunny skies all around!

Enjoy the day, enjoy the sunshine and most of all, enjoy the game!