WEST MICHIGAN — A "Summer Preview" is on the horizon in the week ahead, as unseasonably warm and slightly muggier air builds into West Michigan. Several days in the week ahead will feature highs around or above 80-degrees.

The above graphic shows "dew points", which is a measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. When dew points climb above the 60-degree mark, the humidity level becomes noticeable. Dew points above 65-degrees start to feel a bit uncomfortable; especially in our part of the country.

With this kind of pattern, starting Tuesday we will have the potential for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. No single day this week will be a "wash out". Even the days that feature a few showers and storms will have several dry hours.

Temperatures return to "average" levels for next weekend, with highs back to around 70-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

