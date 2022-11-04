Strong winds this weekend, a WIND ADVISORY is in place for Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Winds are already starting to strengthen across the region today, and they'll continue to get stronger headed into the weekend. Many of the winds will come from the south from 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday a round of showers associated with a cold front will sweep through West Michigan bringing strong southerly winds. Some of these winds could exceed 50 mph. Due to the strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for all of our communities in our viewing area. What you'll need to do: secure all outside items that could fly away, and prepare for a potential power outage. The advisory is set to expire Saturday night at 8 P.M.

Showers are set to taper off by Sunday, bringing mostly sunny skies to end your weekend.

