Strong to severe storms possible today

WEST MICHIGAN - A cold front sliding through the state this afternoon will likely be the focal point for some scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. We have moisture, lift, and instability in place, and the main time frame will be anywhere from late morning through the late afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail about one inch to 1.25" in diameter will be possible with some of these storms along with brief, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Any tornado threat is low. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather watches/warnings/advisories and stay weather alert and aware, particularly this afternoon. Our FOX 17 team of Meteorologists will be tracking the chances and threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area in a SLIGHT RISK, a level two of five. Some locations may get missed on the much needed rain, but remember chances are there for severe storms. It's possible West Michigan experiences a few stronger storms, but we believe the majority of any severe weather may actually shift to areas east of U.S. 131, and especially along/east of U.S. 127 toward Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw, with increased hail threat and tornadoes there.

