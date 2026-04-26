Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

After a nice spring weekend filled with sunshine, a storm system will bring an active period of weather to West Michigan between Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Most of the day Monday will be dry but we'll see increasing cloud cover as the low pressure system draws closer. There could be a few rain showers starting to develop in the afternoon, but the better chance will come later in the day likely around sunset, as rain starts to move in from the west.

FOX 17

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday evening continuing through Monday night. It'll be a soggy, loud, and windy night as these storms move through.

FOX 17

Some strong to severe storms will be possible within this system. West Michigan is under a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. However, the better chance for strong storms will be southwest of the state in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri where Slight and Enhanced risks are in place. Berrien county here in far southwest Michigan is clipped in that Slight risk.

FOX 17

Right now, main threats from these storms would be strong, gusty winds along with heavy downpours. Our EURO model below is estimating rainfall totals around 0.5"-1" across West Michigan, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

FOX 17

Rain will start to wind down Tuesday morning, but there could be a few lingering showers around.

Things could certainly change in the next 24-36 hours, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for further updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube