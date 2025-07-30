Statewide Air Quality Advisory today and Thursday

An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued statewide across Michigan for both today and Thursday. The reason? Canadian wildfire smoke seeping southward into the Great Lakes. While high pressure systems usually bring us good weather, it will help to bring the wildfire smoke into Michigan as well.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) issued the Air Quality Advisory for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) across the state of Michigan. Pollutants across the state are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange AQI) range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching the Unhealthy (Red AQI) range. You can click to their website directly for more information here.

Below is our smoke model forecast at/near the surface for 6 P.M. today, 6 A.M. Thursday, and 6 P.M. Thursday. You can see the concentration of lower level (surface) smoke. Please be safe.

FOX 17

FOX 17

FOX 17

