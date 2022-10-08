Some COOL news! First 32 degree night in roughly 5 months

WEST MICHIGAN — After roughly 5 months, a 32 degree temperature popped up in Grand Rapids early this morning. At 2 A.M. Grand Rapids official temperature fell to freezing for the first time since April 28, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, on average, our area sees its first fall freeze within the first 10 days of October.

MRCC, National Weather Service, WXMI FOX 17

These freezes indicate the end of the Michigan growing season. Within the next two weeks it is expected by the Midwest Regional Climate Center, that low temperatures will drop to our first hard freeze, which is 28 degrees.

