Some COOL news! First 32 degree night in roughly 5 months

We knew it was coming, but it doesn't make it any better!
Grand Rapids Temp Map NWS
National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, WXMI FOX 17
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 08, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — After roughly 5 months, a 32 degree temperature popped up in Grand Rapids early this morning. At 2 A.M. Grand Rapids official temperature fell to freezing for the first time since April 28, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, on average, our area sees its first fall freeze within the first 10 days of October.

First Fall Freeze - MRCC

These freezes indicate the end of the Michigan growing season. Within the next two weeks it is expected by the Midwest Regional Climate Center, that low temperatures will drop to our first hard freeze, which is 28 degrees.

