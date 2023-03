WEST MICHIGAN — Snowfall totals are trickling in from Friday's winter storm. Some of the highest totals coming out of Jackson and Calhoun counties. The East side of the state snow totals are coming in at almost a foot.

WXMI FOX 17

Our snowfall totals rose anywhere between a light dusting to almost 9 inches of snow.

Our highest amounts reported were in Jackson County at 9".

Sandstone in Jackson County took second place in reporting at 8.8".

Spots in Kalamazoo County reached around 5 to 7 inches.