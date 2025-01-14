Snow is piling up

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is digging out from another episode of snow, as the lake effect snow machine gradually starts to wind down.

Thanks to our friends Tommy and Brooke from the Joy99 Studios in Zeeland, this image shows how much snow has piled up.

Since the snow began to fall Sunday, many areas have picked up at least 3-6" of snow, with some heavier amounts being reported with some of the heavier bands.

In addition to the widespread snow, the very cold air has created an icy coating on most pavement surfaces. Many county road commissions have been using either all sand or a sand-salt mixture in an effort to help improve road conditions.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been discontinued for parts of West Michigan, including Kent, Ionia and Barry Counties. The Advisory will continue for several counties along the lakeshore until 1AM Wednesday, and is set to expire at 7PM Tuesday for Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties to the east.

A moderating trend is on the horizon for the end of the week, and an even more robust batch of Arctic air on tap for the first part of next week.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube