'Slow down ... respect everybody': Tow truck driver's advice to motorists

(WXMI) — When Robert Douglas responds to a call in winter weather, he has a job to do. But there's one thing on this tow truck driver’s mind: safety.

After 15 years in the towing industry, he preaches the same message — because some people still don't get it.

"We're still not getting a lot of people to move over and slow down,” says Robert. “It's still [a] pretty good problem."

There's not a safe place for them to be, "don't matter if it's a highway or side road."

They're going to the spot where another driver had an accident. He says a lot of what he sees is preventable.

"If people just slow down and wait for each other and respect everybody, I think everybody [will] get to where they gotta go, but they just try to go too fast and not pay attention and hit ice and slide out," he explains.

But most importantly, "you need tires. … Otherwise, you're going to end up right back in the ditch."

So when someone inevitably ends up in that ditch or the median, what should you do?

"Most of the time, stay in your vehicle, because that's your safe place," Robert says.

And because you don't plan to get in an accident, most of the time they'll be able to give you a ride.

But you're still going to have to wait, so you'll need provisions.

"I would say, shovels, blankets… make sure your phone's charged," Robert suggests.

