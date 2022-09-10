Showers on Sunday would make for the fifth weekend in a row with precipitation

WEST MICHIGAN — Anyone else notice that lately every weekend you're making plans around the weather? Well, you're not alone! Precipitation has occurred at least once in West Michigan for the last four weekends in a row. Once the rain comes late tonight, we can mark this weekend as the fifth.

The first weekend with precipitation was August 13 & 14. On the 13th, we broke rainfall records, clocking in 1.35 inches of rain. The following weekend we received a trace to .35 inches of rain. The last weekend of August, we received .97 inches of rain. To kick off September we marked a trace on Saturday and 0.03 inches on Sunday.

Weekend 1— 1.91"

Weekend 2— 0.35"

Weekend 3— 0.97"

Weekend 4— 0.03"

We anticipate that rain will occur tomorrow, making it the fifth weekend affected by rain. For this weekend, we anticipate showers late tonight into Sunday. Rainfall looks to be spotty Sunday morning, but more widespread by Sunday evening. Showers look to continue into the start of the work week too. By Monday we could pick up anywhere between 0.25 inches to 1.5 inches of rain across West Michigan.