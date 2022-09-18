Watch Now
Severe Weather Risk and Beach Hazard Risk Today

A MARGINAL Level 1 out of 5 risk has been issued by the SPC for 4 counties in our southern portion of the viewing area.
Posted at 3:52 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 03:52:15-04

WEST MICHIGAN — SEVERE STORM RISK:

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms to the southern portion of our viewing area today. Berrien, Cass, Van Buren and Saint Joseph are all included in the level 1 risk, with main threats being strong winds and hail. Storms look to enter the region later this evening, lasting overnight.

BEACH HAZARD RISK:

A HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK remains in effect for Mason and Oceana, counties. A MODERATE BEACH HAZARD RISK is also in effect for Muskegon and Ottawa counties until 8 P.M. tonight. High wave action and strong currents are to be expected with strong winds. Waves between 3 to 5 feet are expected. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY has also been issued. Swimmers should avoid entering the water today.

LAKE MICHIGAN FORECAST - SUNDAY

Stick with FOX 17 for the latest updates on the forecast.

