Severe weather possible on Monday, stay weather aware

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1, MARGINAL risk for all of Michigan, including West Michigan, for Monday, August 29. The main threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind.

According to the SPC, showers may be ongoing across parts of the region Monday morning, but forecast guidance varies with intensity and placement of early day convection. Nevertheless, a plume of steep midlevel lapse rates should extend from the central Plains into parts of lower MI. This will aid in moderate to strong destabilization ahead of the front. The most likely area for organized thunderstorm development appears to be along the front from central IL into Lower MI. There is enough agreement among various guidance in the overlap of favorable shear/instability within this corridor support at least isolated strong to severe thunderstorms that a Marginal risk has been included. Damaging gusts and hail appear to be the most likely hazards associated with this activity.

Over the next 48 hours we'll get a clearer picture of how storms could develop on Monday, so stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest updates.